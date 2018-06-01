Big Life Changes–The More it Changes, The More it Stays the Same

This year has been amazing. I have happy healthy children who have happy healthy children. We are blessed…

But…We were betrayed by someone we trusted, my husband has closed his office and started a new job, my work has been changing all the time although very full-filling. I made a D in one math class and then a B- in another and I’m on the roller coaster of academic challenges. That darn fall Math class consumed so much of my time that I didn’t do my best in my other class. I could have avoided all of this by making an A in the other class last fall. Did I say you shouldn’t look back–well, I need to take my own advice.

And…I’m helping in governor’s campaign while walking the tightrope of government work. I told the ethics person who visited our office, “I dance as close to the line as anyone…” I have lots of pauses in my thinking now because I am self censoring and that is a hard thing to do. I’m transparent and I tell the truth. I don’t like holding back.

Still…I had a wonderful week this week. Very full with ups and downs but from a relationships standpoint, it was the best. And isn’t that what really matters, relationships?

But I’m ready for school. I’m taking classes Monday and Tuesday evenings and they are called American Political Development and Research of Elections, or something like that. One of the professors, I’ve had before, the other, I can’t wait to be in his class.

On to Friday, another day of travel and then a weekend of relaxation—mostly!

Got a text last night about women in politics, that seems interesting.