The Best of the Martha Zoller Show – Week of Sep 6 – 9, 2022

Listen to the highlights from The Martha Zoller Show last week on Apple Podcasts here.

What is Dr. Fauci’s role in healthcare politics, and how long has he been around? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has authored two books: The Real Anthony Fauci and the upcoming title, The Wuhan Cover-Up. I talk with his publisher, Tony Lyons of Skyhorse Publishing about these important books which detail Dr. Fauci’s abuse of power for decades.

Speaking of science, let’s briefly talk about climate change. As we approach fall, some areas in the country are experiencing extreme heat while some are seeing unseasonably cold temperatures. Are these instances evidence for climate change? I would argue no, and I give some examples as to why.

To close this week, I talk to Herschel Walker once again. This time, we address Senator Warnock’s new ads which ignore the facts about Herschel Walker’s past. The campaign is heating up as we approach November, and Herschel is focussing on economic issues, crime and advocating for mental health. Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker have agreed to a debate in Savannah, GA on October 14.

You can listen to The Martha Zoller Show on AM550 and FM102.9 WDUN or steam on accesswdun.com, every Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.