Bit by Bit, Putting It Together!

As you know, I was feeling like a possible failure a week ago. It just wasn’t happening. I spoke to my advisor, Michael Lynch, and he told me to hang in there. I’m not sure I believed him, but I don’t give up so I hung in there.

At midweek, I reached out to the librarian for Political Science grad students. I don’t know why I didn’t think of this before but Elizabeth White is a godsend. She got back to me right away with some additional sources that jumpstarted my thought process and got me on the right track and I’m excited to be writing and that’s what it takes for me.

Biggest lesson I’ve learned this semester–Ask for help! I’m so bad at that. On this kind of stuff anyway.

Do I have enough time to do everything I’d like to do to make these papers fantastic? I don’t know. But I’ve got a plan. I will spend tonight, all day tomorrow and all day Monday up until class time working on it. Then I can do Tuesday night and Thursday night. I’d like to be finished by Friday with the paper due on Monday because I have commitments on Friday and Saturday next week I can’t work around. There will be some time in those days, but not much. And I have all day next Sunday to work on it.

Once I get through Monday the 24th’s presentation, then I’ll have Tuesday evening to finish Wednesday’s presentation and then get feedback and then complete that paper and turn it in by May 1. Fast and furious.

But bit by bit, I’m putting it together.

Oh, and I do have readings for my last two regular classes, but I will just have to find some time for that. Good thing I’m a morning person!