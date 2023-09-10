Challenges in the State Senate Regarding DAs

This week we will have a special edition of The Martha Zoller Show Podcast. We let you be the decider. In this edition which you can access on the home page of this website, we look at the unprecedented request by Sen. Colton Moore of northwest GA to call a special session to investigate and remove Fulton County DA Fani Willis. We talk to Sen. Shelly Echols, Sen. Bo Hatchett, Senate Majority Leader Sen. Steve Gooch and Sen. Colton Moore. We present each fo their stories and we will let you decide.

My view is that the request was premature in light of the fact the Georgia legislature passed an oversight panel for DAs in the last legislative session and it’s in the process of being set up. And the votes just aren’t there and would be a waste of taxpayers time and money. What do you think?

In Georgia, we use panels for things like pardons and parole, the Governor doesn’t have that role contrary to what many say. We also have panels to hold our judiciary accountable. The establishment of the panel to review DAs will take time to set up, but it’s the right way to approach it and Sen. Colton voted against that. You can’t have it both ways where you say you want the rule of law, you say we are a representative democracy–a republic–but when you don’t get your way, you try to break the rules and suspend the constitution. That’s not the way to approach it.

A republic, if you can keep it is what Ben Franklin sid at the outset of this experiment in liberty. And it’s still true today. You follow the process, you don’t get everything you want and you live to fight another day—within the law and the constitution.