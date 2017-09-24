Decisions, Decisions!

I feel like I’m in the middle of a balancing act!

I’ve got a lot of decisions to make. When I started on this journey, I had a plan. But the coursework is proving to take me down a path I didn’t expect. Maybe, I’m on the wrong path, I’m just not sure. So what will I do? First, I have to keep up with my work. Second, I need to seek advice. I’ve started this process and of course, I have to include people inside and outside the program. Then, I need to pray about it. You can call it prayer, as I do, or you can call it quiet time where you get the noise out and listen for the answer.

I’ve talked about the battle of qualitative and quantitative analysis in Political Science. It’s real and the math folks are winning. What do you think? Should we analyze political science from a numbers perspective or a people perspective. It’s a hard thing to look at but it is the question I need to answer.

Back in the real world, I’ve got work, family and school and the balance has been more difficult this semester. I’m hanging in there.