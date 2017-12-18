Continuing Adventures of a leading #GAPOL
That’s all I need to say. I’ll have more to say later. I am disappointed in myself.
Hi, I'm Martha Zoller, long-time pundit, one-time candidate, politico, culture guru, staffer, wife, mother, Oma—and now grad student. It's never too late to go through an open door.
At least I have a day job. #gradschool #worklifebalance #lookingaheadtoChristmas
0 likes, 0 comments ⋅ 16 hours ago
Thanks to all who helped me get through the semester!
0 likes, 0 comments ⋅ 3 days ago
No day like today! #gradsdchool #worklifebalance #finals
1 likes, 0 comments ⋅ 6 days ago
Find us on Facebook