Everything Just Changed…

As if 202o couldn’t have gotten any weirder, I’m taking Constitutional Law this semester as one of the last classes I need to graduate and we have a Supreme Court opening 45 days before an election. I can’t wait for class this week.

From Michael Lynch, who summed it up perfectly!

For all of you that are shocked to find out that hypocrisy can exist in the Senate remember this:

In 2013 Senate Dems voted that sometimes 3/5 really means 1/2. Republicans were outraged.

In 2017 Senate Republicans voted that sometimes 3/5 really means 1/2. Dems were outraged. — Michael Lynch (@MichaelLynchUGA) September 21, 2020

So much to say!