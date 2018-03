For No One

I’ve been on a Beatles theme for the last few weeks. As I spend Saturday prepping for next week’s class, I take breaks browsing YouTube looking at old Beatles songs and interviews. This is one my favorites.

So…the path ahead in school. Get through the cost of my midterm fail–did I mention that? May not be a fail. I don’t have the grade yet, but I feel pretty bad about it.

And then finish by December 2019 or Spring 2020.

That’s the plan.

Short post today, but more to come.