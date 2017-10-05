Getting Ready for Midterms

Midterms in grad school are not exactly what they were in undergrad. Some professors have tests, but most have take home exams or just more reading. So this week, I’m still needing to make some decisions about what I’m going to do going forward, but I’m going to try to make it through the midterm exam for math and then for my other class, just keep up with the reading and find a research paper topic.

Due to work, I had to miss my math class yesterday. But today, I’m heading to Legislative Process. There will probably be a lot of talk about the legislative process around gun control. What does that phrase mean? I’m sure we’ll find out it means different things to different people. The shooter in Las Vegas this week broke many laws on the books and complied with others. Do we limit things based on what people might do? I think we are going to have a great class today.

I found one of the best articles I’ve read on the subject on Twitter. Here it is, I’d love to know what you think.

I was all for banning silencers, assault weapons, etc. until I researched gun deaths for @FiveThirtyEight https://t.co/0H8CrkVlna — Leah Libresco (@LeahLibresco) October 3, 2017

So, I’ll let you know how the week goes. I have a holiday on Monday and I’ll be doing my math midterm.