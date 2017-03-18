Hey There, Georgy Girl!

One of the great and transitional songs of the Rock and Roll era, “Hey There, Georgy Girl.” It was that time where the bands were still wearing matching clothes, playing stand up basses and were clean cut. The counterculture was building, but it wasn’t in public, yet. That’s they way I feel about my studies, right now. I’ve got the look, I’m going to class, I’m learning the lingo–but I’m not quite there yet. But I will get there.

This weekend, I have a lot going on. My daughter has a project she’s been working on for months and I’m heading to the Cobb Galleria for moral support. Did I mention I drive for a living–or at least it feels like that. I am going to have to change that, but more on that soon. Tonight, I have to study. I haven’t decided if I need to work on my short term papers–one’s that are due next week–or the research papers and in what order. I need to do it all, but I need a schedule. Actually, I have a schedule with more things checked off and I’m using that as motivation.

So I’ll let you know how the weekend goes. Now I need a cuppa coffee and a beginning of the day. Have a great weekend.