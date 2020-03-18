Hit Pause

With the onslaught of COVID-19, we are out of class until the end of the semester. We will be doing our work but figuring out how to do it. I’m not worried, I’ve been through a few of these. I worry about my colleagues who are younger and may have compromised immune systems.

But, in general, we have seen this before in SARS. In fact, COVID-19 is also called SARS-CoV-2. The good news is the current virus is very similar to the original SARS virus. I’ve become a data driven person and the data indicates this crisis is not as bad as seasonal flu. But we’ll discuss that when we know more. I like to deal in facts, not fear.

So, see you next year and I’ll keep you posted on how we will finish this semester.