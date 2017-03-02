Honestly, At My Age, What is Spring Break!

It’s been a pretty busy semester. Work has been at warp speed and my study schedule has been impacted. Next week is spring break–which means something if you are 20 something and I’m looking forward to again when my grandkids are old enough, but for me–it just means I don’t have to drive to Athens this week and I will have time to work on my research paper and generally, get caught up. Now that is a run on sentence, but you get the picture, I’m stressed.

In the short term, I have got to settle on research paper topics, do the literature review, figure out the data and how to measure and review it and then get to work on it. I’ve got a little less than two months to complete and I think I can do it. I have to do it. On top of that, I have weekly assignments and writing.

But–after this semester I’ll be off from the first week in May til August and in the class I’m having the most trouble with right now, we have a couple of class periods that the professor will be traveling, so I may reach out for some help. I need to get better at doing that.

I’m feeling a little better…a little.

I just have to make it through the first week in May and then I can take a breath.

Off to work.