How This Fall Helps My Research

It’s been a pretty crazy summer, but I have plans! I looked at the cancel culture here.

But, I’m encouraged! I am doing my research on women’s electoral success in the GOP. I am a Republican woman and I want to see more of us elected. However, while Democrat women have made strides, GOP women are still lagging behind. I had planned to finish my research this Fall, but if you haven’t heard, there’s an election. I have an opportunity to help a Republican woman and beyond that, there were 225+ GOP women running for Congress this cycle and 50 of them won their party’s nomination and will be going to the general election. So, I have a living, breathing dataset to look at this fall.

I will be spreading out my last two classes between Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 and graduate then–if we stay in class, which I think we will.

So keep watching here and I’ll keep you updated.