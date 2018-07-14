I Can’t Wait!

It’s almost back to school time and I’m not taking any math! Not forever, I do still have to fix that pesky problem from Fall of 2017, but no math for the Fall Semester!

I haven’t been writing much this summer, but I will after classes start on the 13th of August. Until then, I’m #TeamKemp and getting the vote out. I don’t care who you vote for in the runoff–well, I really do, but I’m not one of those people who will get mad at you if you don’t vote my way–just get out and vote on July 24th.