I Don’t Know About Homework 12, But…..

I just finished my last math homework assignment for this semester and I am happy. Elated would be a better word. I feel like Sheldon from the “Big Bang Theory” and I just want to say, “Bazinga!” I probably didn’t get a 4 (which is the highest score you can get on each one), but I feel really good about it. I’ve talked a little about this, shall I say, antiquated program called “R.” I do see the value of it, I honestly do, but it seems a little 1990s in its processes. Seems like you should be able to just think it and make it appear–we are not there yet. But hey! I made a chart print out in Quartz and I don’t care if it’s wrong or right, it looks like a chart, so….”Bazinga!”

Actually, I feel like a variation of “If loving you is wrong, I don’t want to be right” by Luther Ingram. It goes like this, “If the R chart is wrong, I don’t care if it’s right…” It’s just a damn chart—that I printed out! Hooray!

Now, I can put this aside and hope for a 3 and then I will study for the exam. What’s the best program to use to shrink PDFs and fit them on an 8 x 11 piece of paper? That’s my next math project. I’ll fill you in later.

Next up is the presentation for my Legislative Process class on Thursday and then write the paper.

Until the end of the semester:

Study for math exam.

Finish Paper

Prepare Powerpoint, which I hate.

And take Math exam.

I’m almost there.