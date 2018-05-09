I Passed!

Life is good, I passed my math class with a B-. I’m still on a warning as my GPA is below 3.0 because of the debacle that was Fall Semester math. However, I did get permission to go onto the next class and I passed and since the previous class builds to the one last semester, I’m on the path to see what we can do about that.

To recap, I had a solid C in the class I took last fall. I blew the exam to smithereens and ended up with a D for the semester. That made my grad school life difficult in many ways. Messed up my GPA, got me into this warning world with the grad school and made me think, “PhD? No, Master’s? Yes!”

But, the good news is, I am taking two classes I love and will do well in for Fall and I can get my GPA up over 3.0 and the “long national nightmare” will be over. I am a girl with great self esteem but the last two semesters have put a few dents in it.

So on to analyzing those charts and graphs next semester.