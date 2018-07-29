I’m Counting Down

Well, I’m sitting here on a Sunday afternoon organizing my books for class, the schedule I’m going to have to keep and generally looking ahead. My guy won the GOP Primary Runoff. There are lots of reasons for this, but it comes down to one core concept, you have to peak at the right time. Just like in 2010, the guy who had been the biggest vote getter in previous GOP statewide contests and the guy who raised the most money, peaked too soon and was in free fall by the time the votes were cast. In 2010, I called it right and early and I did the same here. I remember talking to a very prominent member of the the “Gainesvillians” in 2010 at Rotary Club and sharing my views on this and he thought I was crazy. Eight months later, he was congratulating me. I did the same thing here. I called it early. I could say I did it in 2014 and 2016, too, but that would be bragging and women can’t brag about their accomplishments. It’s frowned upon.

My daughter said to me, “Mom, maybe your gift is picking the right person early, helping them get there and setting them up?” I do get restless. I can’t say, “Out of the mouths of babes,” since she’s been on her own for 4 years, but she’ll always be my baby.

So on to November. There were three things that the defeated candidate did wrong in the July 24th runoff. They weren’t just in the runoff, but it was throughout the campaign:

He assumed everyone was with him. He didn’t do good old fashioned retail politics of asking for votes or saying if I’m not your first choice, I ask for you vote in the runoff. Retail politics 101. He tried to shape the race by attacking the candidates he didn’t want to face in a runoff. Once you start doing that, you either have too much money or you aren’t running your own race. Finally, and most importantly, he thought it was his turn. If there’s one thing that’s true in this world as it stands today, it’s the old rules don’t apply.

I know, all this from a candidate who lost a runoff in 2012, what do I know? Maybe my daughter is right, I’m better at advising than running, but we shall come to some decisions on that soon.

I don’t know what’s next for me, but what I do know is I’ll be very involved. I LOVE the classes I’m taking this semester and I’m working hard to finish in 3 semesters.

I can’t wait to get back to school! #AlwaysADawg #GoDawgs