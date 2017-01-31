I’m So Tired

I have to say it. I’m so tired, I’m exhausted and I’m not even at midterm. But I will muddle through. I’d like to blame it on the weather, the short days, anything but the truth–I’m burning the candle at both ends. Also, I have two very busy weeks ahead of me. Not to mention, the Super Bowl #riseup !

This is a little heard version of Paul McCartney singing this song, but you know I love Paul, so I used it.

So, what’s on tap for the rest of the week. Readings for class tomorrow, meetings at work, a game plan for work projects (we’ve been inundated with very important constituent meetings and the projects have been put on the back burner), class tomorrow night, readings for Monday’s class, a game plan for my research papers, UGA Alumni Board meeting and Bulldog 100! Oh, and the Super Bowl on Sunday! #riseup

Next week, rinse and repeat.