I’m Still Standing…

Poor Elton John, he gets invited to all the best weddings and he always has to work. From Rush Limbaugh’s wedding to Katherine to Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan–he’s there and then he has to sing! But according to reports, he sang one of the great songs of his career, “I’m still standing.”

Yes, I watched the Royal Wedding and I loved every minute of it. I don’t care if they agree with me or not, I love the pomp and circumstance and for a moment, I wanted to sell everything and move to the UK. I went to UGA when Prince Charles, then the most eligible bachelor in the world, attended a UGA vs UK game and we all thought, “Maybe, he’ll see us and we’ll live happily ever after.

Which leads me back to UGA now. I did pass my last math class with a B-. This doesn’t conclude, but puts me on the right road to finish after the debacle of Fall 2017 and Monaghan’s class. I had a C going into the final and I blew it and ended up getting a D for the semester. A D! So I’m going to find a plan to eradicate this issue and all will be well.

For next semester I’m taking two classes I will do great in and I am very happy and filled with anticipation for August.