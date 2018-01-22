It’s Been A Couple of Weeks

But it feels like a couple of months. The Bulldogs lost the big football game, the Falcons lost the big football game and then the government shutdown for what felt like 5 minutes. We had a snowstorm and some frigid weather and now it’s pouring outside. It’s been a long couple of weeks.

In between, I got some great time with the grandkids and sidewalk chalk and had some time to spend with family.

I’ve been to two classes in my new math class and I’m not feeling much better than my last class. I actually am having more luck with the homework but not feeling confident. I have got to find a study group and a time to attend it. I need to convince them (these imaginary group members) to come at night or on the weekends to meet with me. I’ll let you know how I do.

There are a lot of moving pieces in my life. Even more than usual and I’m a wee bit stressed. But I will make it and then things will be better on the other side.

I will keep you posted.