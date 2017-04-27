It’s Been Too Long–I’m Almost Finished!

It’s been over a week since I’ve posted here but I’ve been doing a different kind of writing. I think I’m getting better but more importantly, I am going to finish on time. I made the presentation in U. S. Presidency and turned that paper in the same day and then in Judicial Politics, we made presentations and got notes and can revise our papers and turn in by 10am on Monday. I’m taking tonight off, from school that is, and then will write tomorrow and Saturday night and turn everything in by Sunday.

Remember last semester when I was so nervous I couldn’t get my powerpoint to open up? That was the first time I had ever made and used a powerpoint myself. I don’t like them in general because they are a crutch. So I don’t count that as my first time using a powerpoint. I have used one twice this week. The first one was very basic and the second one was a little better, but just a little. I’m making an appointment this summer with our political science librarian to learn how to use Endnote and get better at powerpoint presentations. Just want are they looking for?

I have the summer off and next semester, I will be taking math and legislative policy, or something like that. One very hard and one, maybe not easy, but easier for me.

Here’s the important thing. I made it though my first year of grad school!

Oh, and I’ve lost 17.5 lbs this semester.