It’s Getting Better All The Time–Rise Up!

I looked back at my last couple of posts and they were pretty depressing. I admit, I was tired, so tired, still tired..but I’m better now.

A couple of good night’s sleep, being with friends and family and a plan. I know what I’m going to do in the next 12 months. What I’m going to do in the short term and then the plan to finish my PhD. I’m feeling better.

So back to now. Today is the Super Bowl. As a kid, my dad had season tickets to the Falcons. I know there were terrible in the early year, but they were wonderful to me. You see, my dad couldn’t get any of his buddies to go with him so I want with him. Those Sunday afternoons, and sometimes Monday nights, were they best cause I got to spend them with my Dad. I’m sure it’s why I love football so much.

We had 50 yard line tickets and my mom’s boss, Leonard Levy had tickets in front of us and he always brought the best sandwiches. I’m not sure how he got them in, but he did. It was the best!

Today, I’m reading and writing until game time and then I’m watching the game. That’s the short term plan for today.

Rise up!