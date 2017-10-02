Life is Difficult, Grad School is Harder

I have had lots of meetings over the last few days. That’s what I do, I meet with people. It’s what I love about my job. It’s know what my political views are, but because of the kind of person I am and what my job requires, I talk to people all across the spectrum. I always have. I have friends and acquaintances on the left, right and in the middle, but we can talk and we accomplish things–together. I’m also a stress magnet. People say, “Why did you go back to school, didn’t you have enough to do?” Truth be told, yes, I did. I love learning, I like the structure so I’m back in school. I like going to class but I’m having issues.

I know everyone does, but with additional responsibilities at work and home, something’s got to give and I’m wondering how much the discontent of the political cycle is affecting all of this? These are the questions that keep me up in the middle of the night. Have I mentioned I’m a light sleeper and often get up in the middle of the night.

I have a couple of options and I’ll be weighing them through the next few days and I will keep you posted, but until then…

I have homework to do, papers to research and write and life to live and I’ve started too many paragraphs with “I.”