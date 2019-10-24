Light at the End of the Tunnel

After getting a B- on my stats midterm, I’m feeling pretty good about myself. It was with a curve, but I will take it any way I can and I was not the worst grade in the class, so that’s something. When you take a statistics class, you don’t just get your grades back, you get an analysis of where the grades were, but the distribution looks like with a 95% confidence interval. I love stats!

I can see the end of this semester and I’ve got a couple of short papers to write, a long paper to add to and two exams to pass. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. After this semester, providing I get a B in stats, I will have three classes to take. My daughter is getting married in the Spring, so I’m thinking I will take one in Spring and two in Fall and then be done with it. Hooray!

I can see life after a Master’s degree. I started out on the PhD track but the math kicked my you know what. Then Dr. Auer pointed out to me that I have a “practical PhD” and I only needed a Master’s to do the kind of adjunct teaching I would like to do.

I’m hoping to teach American Government or Applied Politics for a class of two a semester. The good news is there are lots of options on where I could do this.

I’m on to class today and to work on my problem set. Only one more problem set to go after this one and an exam and a couple of class labs and I will be done with math classes forever!