Managing the Piles of Stuff

When I was a buyer at Rich’s–BC (before computers). It wasn’t totally before. We had a fax machine on the 5th floor in the other building and a big, honkin’, green screen computer on each of our desks. It was basically a giant calculator with no connection to the interwebs. In those days, my attempts to organize consisted of piles on my desk of papers, reports–you get the idea. When I got really overwhelmed, I would just start rearranging the piles. But that was a sign of a need to reset and start getting things done, even if they were just little things.

That’s they way I feel right now. I have my list of things to do but I’m not getting anywhere. At least, I thought I wasn’t. So I sat down last night and got rid of some of the “piles.” Amazingly, I found a pattern of what I had left to do this semester and how I would get it done. It means maximizing my weekends and evenings, but I see the path. It will be tough and I think I’ll be working til the last possible minute, but I will get it done.