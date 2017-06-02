My Life is a Political Science Conference!

This summer most of the traditional students in the grad program are working with professors and attending political conferences presenting their work. I’m not quite there–yet, and my life is a political science conference.

This weekend, instead of celebrating my 27th wedding anniversary with my husband, I’m attending the Georgia GOP convention. Before you feel too bad for him, we are going to Scotland next month and really celebrate. So the grassroots of the party will be picking our GAGOP chair and other officers and this weekend, I’ll be observing partisans and participate as one of them.

I’ll check in with you through the summer and get back to regular writing when school starts in August and I’ll do some fun blogs from Scotland. Is there St. Andrews University in my future? I sure hope so.