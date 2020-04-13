On the Other Side of COVID-19

We heard the first glimmers of people, including Gov. Cuomo of New York, talking about how to restart the economy. If you are a free market champion, you might want to subscribe to Unleash Prosperity. But onto class stuff.

I hope by the time I graduate in December (and that I hope for, too), we will be on the other side of this. What I mean by that is we’ve figured out how to live with this. Have treatments and maybe even an annual shot like we do with the flu. And unless we are going to lift up every person who dies of every cause, I’m not sure it’s helpful to keep count every day. Life is about living and looking forward. It has its ups and downs, but it is about be optimistic and looking forward.

I’m in the final stages of my virtual semester and I have a paper to present and write. Then I’ll do data collection over the summer and then next semester, if all goes well, I will defend my paper and get my Masters Degree. I decided not to pursue a PhD at this time, because I’m not sure I could do any more math. And I’m only half kidding.

I hope you all are staying safe and being informed and asking questions. Just because they are behind a podium, doesn’t mean they know everything.