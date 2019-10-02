Overdoing It!

What a week. I went to DC for a couple of days and then to Colorado for the weekend. I missed class but got it covered with help on notes and homework. I was in the airport 4 times and on 4 different airplanes over 6 days and of course, came back sick. But it was fun to be back. I saw people I haven’t seen in years and it was good.

So this week, I’m back in class. And it feels like the episode from Friends where Rachel makes the trifle recipe and mixed two recipes together by accident. I went too far in the work on my R code for problem set 3, but I learned a great deal. Am I making everything harder to do? Sometimes I feel that way.

Next week will be Statistics midterm and it’s the first time I will take it on our platform eLC at UGA. All the lovely letters. I’m a little nervous but I will be able to work from home. Now, I just need to clarify how to ask questions in an environment like that.

It will be a good week, just like the little engine that could! I think I can, I think I can….!