Prepping for Next Semester

Yes, I think about things in terms of semesters–since 2016, anyway. I started this journey two year ago and I have three semesters left. I’ve taken this semester off to work full time on the Brian Kemp for Governor campaign and I’m thinking my advisor should give me some credit for this. I’ll ask!

I’ll be back to writing regularly and being in class next semester and I can’t wait.

Have fun, keep choppin’, go Dawgs and vote Brian Kemp!