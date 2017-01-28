Talked to a Friend….

There really aren’t many people you can call friend in your life. There are two women from my childhood I can call on anytime–and I mean anytime–and they will be there. There are a couple of very strong women and men I can call on most any time. My husband is the best friend I have. He loves me and tells the truth–always. And there are a few work friends I’ve made over the years.

My mom was a buyer in her early life and I followed in her footsteps. It was a heady time in the 80s when the economy was booming and I worked for one of the fastest growing department stores in the country. Everyone wanted a piece of me. My mom would say, “Once you don’t have the pencil in your hand, you won’t hear from them.” She was right. From that part of my life there are a couple of folks I still talk to regularly, but life happens.

I’m not saying all this to be Debbie Downer, but life moves on and people move on. I still have great relationships with most of my media friends from that lifetime, but I don’t talk to them as much. There are still only 24 hours in a day and you have to prioritize. My hope is I’ve made a good impression on most of them and they will remember me. I’ve helped them as they have continued to reach out and I hope they will return the favor someday if needed. Relationships are key and the best stock I have to trade is my knack for relationships and keeping them up.

All that is to say, I talked to a friend on Friday night. Filled her in on what I’m doing and what I want to do and she came up with several great ideas on how to implement them. That’s the kind of woman she is. She’s always, and I mean always, thinking outside the box. Also, she believes in me and at a time when I’ve got lots of reasons to question myself, that is a needed thing.

So it’s Saturday and I’m reading, writing, doing errands and more writing. Tomorrow, it’s church, moving my daughter to a new apartment and then reading, writing and more writing. Oh, and the laundry has got to get done, too. #worklifebalance #reallife