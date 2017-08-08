The Countdown is ON!

I have a few more days until school starts again. Actually, about a week. I’ve reached out to my professors, gotten the books–which is a combination of actual books and downloads on Kindle or iBooks–and printed the syllabus. That’s when my problems began.

My printer is not working. I have a new printer but I really don’t want to connect it until I have a male child in the house that can do it for me. Yes, I’m one of those. I figure I cared for them through all the years and now babysit their children so they can connect and maintain my technology. I’m not that bad with technology, but with printer issues, I need to pull in the big guns.

I’m looking forward to class, but not looking forward to the math or the discussions in legislative process class about the current state of legislative unprocess. Is that even a word? The red line under it in the draft would tell me it is not, but I need the word for this blog post.

I’m on hold with Apple Tech Support right now and I’ll let you know how it goes.

Onward and upward!