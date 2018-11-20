The List of Lists of Lists…

As I have a super secret assignment, I cannot reveal my location. Much more to tell soon. However, it’s safe to say, I’ve registered for classes and will be back on campus next semester with three more semesters to go–if I’m lucky. I am still not sure what my next job is but I will be in the same ballpark, if you will.

As an American Politics student working on a graduate degree, the Fall semester I took off to help get Gov-Elect Brian Kemp elected, was a degree in itself. I wonder if I can get credit for this?

But life is interesting. Only in America, could an election where more voters turned out than ever in a midterm with increases in every demographic group be called “voter suppression,” As David French said:

If Georgia’s Brian Kemp is a vote suppressor, he’s the least successful vote suppressor alive. Turnout in Georgia was immense. In the previous gubernatorial election, Republican Nathan Deal won with 1.3 million votes. In November, Abrams lost with 1.9 million votes. There were roughly 2.5 million total votes cast in 2014. In 2018, more than 3.9 million Georgians voted. That almost matches the total votes cast for president in 2016.

So it appears my goal in graduate school as well as in the world it to teach people how to find information, find it myself, analyze it and come to correct and sometimes plausible, multiple conclusions. People are crazy out there. I think we need to breathe.

Let me be clear, I do not believe if someone disagrees with me, they are bad. Laura Benanti, one of my favorite Broadway actors–because, “life is a musical,”–asked the question on Twitter about how you handle Thanksgiving with people you don’t politically agree with…

Another question: those of you who are spending Thanksgiving with relatives who hold different political beliefs than you…what is your plan? This is not a trap to scold and tell you what to do. I’m genuinely curious. — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) November 18, 2018

Here’s what I said, but you’ll have to troll, I mean scoll through the replies to see some really horrible thing–by anyone’s definition:

Love/relationships r more important than politics. Im a politico who works proudly @BrianKempGA , my best friend of 50+ years volunteered @staceyabrams we speak respectfully we let love guide the day. U can have relationships across aisle, we’ve forgotten how. Let’s work on it. https://t.co/JN0g6AXiRQ — MarthaZoller (@MarthaZoller) November 19, 2018

So let’s start here. Let’s listen and show some respect, for everyone. Doesn’t mean we have to agree, but we don’t have to be angry.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and I hope you will watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! And the grandkids are coming!