The Way Forward

I am a busy person. Too busy, you may ask? And at times, I’d have to say yes. This is one of those times. So, I’ve got to manage my way through this. I have a plan for now until the middle of May and then I’ll be out of school until August. I don’t have a big trip planned this summer, but if all goes well in the Georgia primary for my candidate, Brian Kemp, I’ll be very busy leading up to a runoff. This fall, I may have to retake the math course (or something like it) but I might just sign up for some other courses and put off the math class class part deux for my final semester in Fall of 2019. I’ll stay in close touch with the graduate coordinator on that one.

Volunteering is important to me. I’ve been blessed and I think it’s my responsibility to give where I can. I work with my church and the University of Georgia, Rotary and the Jekyll Island Foundation. I like people, so I look for ways to meet new people and to see what makes them tick.

I’ve been a political animal for most of my life. As a child, we had robust discussions at the dinner table. I guess that’s where I learned to disagree, but still love the ones I disagree with… I worked on a political campaign in 1976, 1988 and then began my radio career in 1994. That led me to be involved in many campaigns, if only to give advice. I’ll give advice to those I agree with and those I disagree and I love that.

But right now, I’m going to finish a master’s degree and then start planning what the final chapter of my career will look like. Also, I have lots of family time. It’s a happy time in the Zoller family. It’s also a challenging time. We’re getting older and with that comes responsibilities to one another.

And in the back of my mind or in the middle of a sleepless night, I’m always thinking I’m not doing enough or I’m letting people down.