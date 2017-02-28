The Week Before Spring Break!

Spring break has a different meaning at my age. In my teens and 20s, through raising my children. it meant going to the beach. Over the last few years, it’s just another week. As the grandkids get older, I think the week will mean more of a trip week again. But in school, grad school, in my 50s, it’s a week I can work on papers and not have to drive to class two nights.

And the cool thing is I can access the library from anywhere to work on my papers. Yes, I embrace the geek!

On Wednesday in Judicial Politics, we are going to work on our paper topics and I’m thankful for that. I’m hoping that will spur some ideas for my U. S. Presidents class. I talked to Carson yesterday about it but I still can’t wrap my mind around an idea. I have two months til they are due, so there’s time. That’s what I keep telling myself.

I have a syllabus in each class with well laid out outlines of what to do, but I still need this:

Life is good!