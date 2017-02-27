Writing….

Is it 3 dots, 4 dots after a word? I’m doing a lot of that in these blog posts. Also, I’m reading a book, Finding Fraser, which is a book about a blog. I’m pretty sure I’m thinking too much. After the week I’ve had a life in theoretical politics is looking better all the time.

Of course, I don’t really mean it. I’ve loved issues and politics since I was 8 years old.

And if this blog post seems choppy, it’s because I’m jumping up and down to make sure my printer is printing the paper I wrote today. Darn paper jam!

I’m off to pick up Caroline from her adventure this weekend.

Short post today, promise more details tomorrow.