Done! For the 1st Semester!

I don’t know what my grades will be yet, but I’m finished with all the work for my two classes. I feel pretty good but I still have that wake up call of a midterm looming that might impact my grade.

But I really feel good about it. I made it through the assignments. Stayed up to date with my work and still made my husband, children and grandchildren happy—most of the time.

So for the next few weeks, I’ll be a mom, Oma, wife and staffer and it will be fun.

Next semester I’ll be taking Judicial Politics and the U. S. Presidency. Appropriate, I think.

I’ll let you know how my grades go.