Finally, The Grades Came In!

I’ve been looking every day since school was out. I knew the grades wouldn’t be here until tonight, but I still kept looking.

So what did I get? A B in Research Methods (thank goodness!) and a B+ in American Politics. I feel pretty good about that. I keep thinking about what Dr. Lindquist told me, “Martha, you don’t have to make A’s. You just have to get your dissertation done. Everything goes towards that.”

She’s right.

Thank you to everyone who helped me manage this with flexibility at work and home. And a big thanks to my colleagues in my classes. I was accepted and found great study partners and new friends. I couldn’t have done it without you.

I did a pretty good job balancing my life and going to school this semester and I’m proud of the work I’ve done.

But for next semester, my goal is a 4.0. Gotta aim high!

Hope you all have a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year. I’ll be blogging some over the holidays and much more frequently in 2017.