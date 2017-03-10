I Knew It Would Happen….

The plan was to take a few days to just be working and spending a little time with my husband. So I did that. Now it’s time to get back to work in the student/grad school way. I work all the time. I was going to get up early and spend the first couple of hours of the morning downloading my reading for this week and then working on my research papers–mostly thinking and organizing.

Well, I did get up early–3 am. I woke up at about 2:15 and got a glass of water and calculated how long I had til I needed to get up–3 hours and 45 minutes. But then I got back into bed and just stared at the ceiling until 3. There is nothing worse than lying in bed in the middle of the night and you can’t fall back asleep. I think I’ve told you I have this amazing alarm clock that projects the time and temperature on the ceiling so if I wake up in the middle of the night, I just look up–calculate the available sleep time and go back to bed, but this time it didn’t work, so I decided to get up.

I had the song in my head (I always have a song in my head).

Sometimes I wonder how my mind works.

Here’s the plan for the rest of the weekend. Friday, study and work. Saturday, study and work on my research papers. Sunday, spend time with Suzanne and study. Monday, back to work and class. Rinse/Repeat.

I probably will take a nap this afternoon, but I do have to drive my husband to the eye doctor in Atlanta this afternoon, so I don’t know when that will be. When you see me, ask me about metal shavings, eyes and my husband.

Good night! Or Good Morning!