I Was Feeling Better-Then the SPOD

I’m in a cycle like the SPOD (spinning wheel of death) on my Mac. I feel better after class and then when I sit down to do my homework in essentially a math class, I do okay. Then I sit down to do R or LaTeX and I feel like the spinning wheel of death. And to add insult to injury, I got the SPOD on my R program. If you understand that sentence, then you’re in the same mess I am.

I had a plan and then the hurricane came.

I’ll get with my professor and people in class tomorrow and then I’ll get back to you. I hope I have power tomorrow.

Short and sweet today and be safe wherever you are.