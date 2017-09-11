September 11th, 2017

I Was Feeling Better-Then the SPOD

I’m in a cycle like the SPOD (spinning wheel of death) on my Mac. I feel better after class and then when I sit down to do my homework in essentially a math class, I do okay.  Then I sit down to do R or LaTeX and I feel like the spinning wheel of death.  And to add insult to injury, I got the SPOD on my R program. If you understand that sentence, then you’re in the same mess I am.

I had a plan and then the hurricane came.

I’ll get with my professor and people in class tomorrow and then I’ll get back to you.  I hope I have power tomorrow.

Short and sweet today and be safe wherever you are.

Martha Zoller
Tags: , , , , , ,


Martha Zoller

Hi, I'm Martha Zoller, long-time pundit, one-time candidate, politico, culture guru, staffer, wife, mother, Oma—and now grad student. It's never too late to go through an open door.

Latest From Twitter