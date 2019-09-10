It is Great to be a Georgia Bulldog

It is that time of year when all things are possible. The Bulldogs are winning, of course they are. I had a friend say to me, “Why don’t they get to the important games right off the bat?” I don’t have an answer for that and I do remember a time when we played Alabama in the first game of the year. That was, by the way, the best UGA game I ever attended. Bear Bryant was the coach and the score was 21-0. I remember walking down Lumpkin Street after that game as a freshman and it looked like “parties were breaking out all over.” I knew I had made the right choice to go to UGA.

And, I’m back. I’m in my third year of a part-time Master’s program and I will finish—if Stats with “R” doesn’t kill me. You’d have to be living it to know what that phrase means.

So, I’m doing fine right now, but I will need a tutor. The goal is to have one by Sunday. I will let you know how it goes.

It’s great to be a Georgia Bulldog!