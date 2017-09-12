Made It Through the Storm

My mother-in-law’s best friend is named Irma. She’s a feisty 90 something living on her own in Southern California. Last night, before my husband and I said good night in a dark house with no power and since we live in the country and on a well, no water, I thought of her. Early this morning, I went over to check on my in-laws and thankfully, they had power and water and all the comforts of home. They are mid 80s and feisty–maybe that’s why Myra (my mother-in-law) and Irma are friends. I think that Irma might be spelled Erma in this case, but the point is the same and I kinda like those women’s names of the 40s and 50s–Erma, Irma, Myrtle, Mavis, Myra, Hazel and sometimes, Martha. They are names of old souls and I love them.

I got all my homework done for the week before the power went out and I feel so good heading into my Wednesday and Thursday classes (if they meet), that I really need to keep this up. Getting homework done early, not waiting for storms or losing power. I’m getting into the season of midterms and writing papers and I’m going to need some additional time. I’ve made some decisions about time management and I’ll “unveil” them later in the semester and next semester should be fun.

I’m co-leading the class discussion in Legislative Process on Thursday and hope to meet with my math professor tomorrow if we have class. One step at a time!