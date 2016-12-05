No Day Like Today

Finally, the rain came. It rained all day yesterday and the lighting of the Rotary Tree, at least the Rotary Singers part of it, was cancelled. So I came home, put the Christmas tree and lights up and wrapped a few presents.

Here’s the goal, I have a bunch of family coming this weekend to bake and gather and I’d like to be finished with this semester’s work by then. So, I’m turning in my paper today. Last class is today. Will pick up my exam later in the week. I’m taking two days vacation Thursday and Friday from work and I’ll rewrite my research design on Thursday and Friday I’ll take my “open book, open note” exam in American Politics. Then I’ll be finished until next semester.

I made it..almost. One semester down, about 9 more to go.

No day like today!