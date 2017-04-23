One Down, One to Go

Well, I’m halfway there. I’ve finished my paper and presentation for U. S. Presidents and will present tomorrow but I can’t get my darn printer to work. Today, I will get the final work done on the presentation that’s due on Wednesday. It’s not quite the last minute but it’s too close for me.

I’ve had a very busy week and finally making it to the final week. I’ll have lots more to tell you as I finish up my first year in grad school, but I’ve got to get back to work now.

I’m loving it!