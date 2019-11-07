Problem Set 4

Only one more problem set to go in stats. I’m very happy about this. Our study group handed in Problem Set 4 and it was a doozy. I’m looking forward to being finished with this class.

It’s not the professor, he is great and very helpful. I’m just ready to be finished. It’s my short term memory! It’s not easy being me.

Advice to department: Here’s what we need. A R Code class you can take before you start the graduate program or many offered throughout semesters. Everyone is not at the same level of math and R Code literacy. In addition, some kind of course that is all about interpreting tables. That’s all we do, morning/noon/night, interpreting tables. The R Code is important, but what’s really important is interpreting regression tables.

It should become second nature, and it appears it is not for many of us.

What do you think?