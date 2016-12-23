Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree

It started today and I knew it would happen. I love my relatives. I basically get along with all of them. Oh, we take turns being out of favor with the family and I do have a big family, but eventually, we all get back on track again, so holidays are mostly drama free. Except for 1978. 1997, 2001—and maybe this year. Yikes!

I stopped by my in-laws on my way to finish my Christmas errands. I told them about my grades when we had dinner with them on Tuesday night. Our exchange student said, “Would this be a typical southern meal?” Yes, it was. My mother-in-law’s speciality and it was delicious. But today, we were sitting in the living room and I mentioned looking forward to getting back to school and going to Athens two nights a week for class. And then the question came, “Why ever did you decide to do that?”

I know it’s hard to explain. I have a happy, busy life. I could be doing yoga or really redoing my house (and it needs it badly). But I’ve always wanted to go back to school and life got in the way. Should have done it in 1980. Thought about doing it in 1989 and in 2004. But after my sister and brother died and I realized there are no guarantees, I decided not to put things off anymore.

I’ll never be a tenured professor, but I will be a good teacher with a lot of work experience behind me and I think I’ve got a couple of books in me.

I’m back in school because I love learning, being challenged and measured in that learning.

So be prepared for the difficult questions and the advice at the holidays and say with a big smile on your face, “That’s a great idea! I never thought of it that way.”

Counting down to back in school and getting ready for U. S. Presidents and Judicial Politics! 4.0 here I come.