The Last Week of “Class”

This week is the last week of class. We’ve “zoomed” for the last three weeks. My paper is due on May 1 and then I’ve got to collect data this summer and decide on what classes to take next semester to graduate! Hooray!

I decided when I had my wrangling with methods (math) not to pursue my PhD. I also am thinking of taking some history classes. Since I will be 61 and a few months when I graduate and I wait till I’m 62 to take some other classes, I can take them at no charge. Some things are better when you are older.

I have loved almost every minute of being in grad school. Did I tell you I had trouble with math? But things will settle down and we will be post-corona soon. Cheers!