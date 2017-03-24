There’s a Theme Here….

I often use the hashtag #worklifebalance in my tweets and on Facebook and that is what I am all about. I am a stress magnet and probably this adventure into grad school is the best example of that. I keep telling myself I just need to get through the end of April…about 30+ days from now. But I had ALOT of work this week I had to do–the work I get paid to do–and no time for the work I needed to do for school. Maybe not “no time,” but greatly reduced time and I’m feeling it right between my shoulder blades—stress. Ouch!

I know you say, “Why are you taking time to write this blog if you don’t have time to work on research?” My answer is simple, “Man (or woman) does not live by bread alone. I cannot just study, or just work or just do research–I’ve got to find the balance for all of it.”

So here’s the plan, though I’m not sure it will work. A couple of hours tonight before my son and grandsons get here I will pull together my reading and assignments due in the next 5 days and get them organized. Then, starting Sunday afternoon about 2 pm, it’s got to be all free time going to the research, writing and reading I need to do in order of when it’s expected to present or turn in. I might be able to get it all done on time–but then again, I might not.

Do I sound distraught? I am!