Time Change

This has been the best and worst semester. I love class and being with my colleagues. I love being on campus but the workload and my motivation coefficient has been lacking. I’m just flat exhausted.

I always like to have solutions, so here it is. I will get through the math homework somehow this week. I’m off on Friday and I’m planning to spend the weekend getting caught up. I have two more math homework assignments, one short “reaction” paper and a research paper to do. Oh, and I have to figure out how to study for my math final and make the one sheet, I’m allowed to bring into class. This is doable and then I will have about a month off–from school. Hooray.

This is a short entry, but I have too much work to do.

And Go Dawgs! Beat Auburn!