Today is the Day!

Today is the day! I’m not really excited about it but I’m as prepared as I’m going to be and I don’t feel secure. I’ve studied for my math exam and I’ve secured an extra day or two to work on my paper that is due in my other class. He actually gave me through the weekend, but I don’t want to take another weekend to work on school this semester. I’ve got to be mom and Oma and get Christmas ready. I know where my priorities are.

This is a short one, because I still have to study and write.

No day like today: