Tomorrow is the Day (or Night) of Reckoning

Tomorrow is my final exam in OLS. I’ll be studying all night. Well, all night for a 50 something–which is about 10 pm. Tomorrow, I’ll meet up with some classmates to study and then take the exam. Depending on the results will determine if I graduate in December 2019 or later. I hope it’s not later.

I have had a pretty good semester and I’m getting it.

I have to go study now. Say a prayer for me and I’ll fill you in on Friday.